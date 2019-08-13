RESCUE SQUAD CALLED TO SEARCH CORDELL HULL LAKE

The county’s rescue squad spent several hours searching an area of the Cordell Hull Lake in the Defeated community over the weekend. A man “jug fishing” using swimming “noodles” was checking his lines Saturday afternoon.

The man contacted authorities after reportedly seeing what he believed to be a human hand in the water while checking one of his lines. The county’s rescue squad was dispatched to “drag the area”.

The area was located where Defeated Creek empties into the lake, south of Kemp Bottom Lane and across from Highway 85/Defeated Creek Highway and Anderson Hollow Lane.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!