Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/22/19

I, Brandon Hess, have in my possession a 1990 Honda Accord EX vin # 1HGCB7663LA093169. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-489-7857. 8-22-1tpd

I, Arnulfo Patiño, have this 2008 Ford 350 with this VIN # 1FTSE34L58DA28753 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-491-5889. 8-22-1tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Matthew Mark Lund Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Matthew Mark Lund, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of July, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of August, 2019. Signed Mark Jones, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 8-15-2t

NOTICE LaGREGORY DWIGHT KIRKENDOLL The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Kambri A’Vonna Kirkendoll. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 24th day of September, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 8-01-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Flora Dawson Caplenor Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of August, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Flora Dawson Caplenor, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of May, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of August, 2019. Signed Carolyn Joann Dawson Henley, Co-Personal Representative Susan Henley Trammell Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 8-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marcus Baker Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Marcus Baker, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of June, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of August, 2019. Signed Linda Faye Baker, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James L. Bass, Attorney 8-15-2t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE CARTHAGE, TN IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF: BAILEE FAYE MOBBS, D.O. B. 01/23/2014 REBECCA AND DONALD ASHMORE, MATERNAL GREAT-GRANDPARENTS, PETITIONERS, v. BRITTANY FAITH ORTT, Mother JESSE MOBBS, Putative Father RESPONDENTS. ________________________ ORDER AND NOTICE FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION ON THE PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS AND FOR ADOPTION ________________________ This matter came to be heard before the Honorable Clara Byrd the 28th day of June 2019 on Petitioners’ motion for service by publication. Upon review of Petitioners’ motion, statements of counsel, and the record as a whole, this Court finds that due to the unknown whereabouts of the Respondent, the ordinary process of law cannot be served and that service by publication is appropriate in this matter. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that service of the above styled cause shall be made by publication in the Carthage Courier, a local print newspaper, for four (4) consecutive weeks. This the 28th day of June 2019. Clara Byrd, Circuit Court Judge NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Respondent must respond within 30 (thirty) days of the last date of publication of this notice. Failure to respond may result in the termination of the parental rights of the Respondent as to the minor child. It is the intent of this petition to terminate any and all parental rights of the Respondent as to the minor child B. Ortt. It is also the intent of this petition to seek the adoption on the minor child by the Petitioners. The Respondent shall have no further right to notice of proceedings as to the adoption of the child if no response to this notice is filed. Jacquelyn M. Scott Attorney for Co-Petitioners P.O. Box 283 Carthage, TN 37030 615-281-8019 8-15-4t

AT&T Mobility is filing an FCC ASR Form 854 for a new self-supporting tower located along Badger Lane, Carthage, TN 37030, Smith County; Latitude 36-15-36.7° North and Longitude 086-01-22.3° West (NAD27). The height of the tower is 88.4 meters above ground level and 368.5 meters above mean sea level. The tower will include MDUAL lighting. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications<http://www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file number A1141160 and may raise environmental concerns about the project by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmental request <http://www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Parties wishing to submit the request by paper may do so by mailing the request to “FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.” 08-22-19(1t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 300-500 Chromebooks. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained via emailing Terry Woodard, Smith County Board of Education at terry@smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 via emailing Norma Mitchell at mitchelln@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-22-19(2t)

The Smith County Election Commission will meet August 27, 2019, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of rescinding the Gordonsville Sales Tax Referendum Election, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 08-22-19(1t)

The Smith County Landfill is taking bids on a used C-15 Caterpillar engine. All sealed bids should be turned in to the Smith County Mayor’s Office by 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August the 27th. If you have any questions please call the Landfill Director Johnny Lee at 615-588-1050. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. 08-22-19(1t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4192-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS131 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/4/2019. 08-22-19(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4188-04, 98302-4189-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS054 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/4/2019. 08-22-19(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE Carthage City Council On Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., a Public Hearing will be held to discuss: • 2nd Reading of Ordinance P-20190710-2 to Amend the Official Zoning Code to Regulate the Placement of Accessory Use/Structures within the C-1 Zone • Paving and Infrastructure Concerns from Citizens The meetings will be held at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 08-22-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 5 PM for discussion and consideration of the status of Ashley Avenue, a privately owned road located within the corporate limits of the Town of South Carthage. The meeting will be held in the Wm. Ernest Hughes Building, South Carthage. All meetings of the South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission are open to the public. Grover Ellenburg, Jr. Chairman South Carthage Planning Commission 08-22-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on September 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on Ordinance # 19-396 amending the 2018/2019 fiscal year budget. The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session and will consider passage of Ordinance # 19-396 on final reading. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 08-22-19(1t)

I, Stephen Stiles, have in my possession a 2004 Buick Lasabre, VIN#1G4HP5SKS44155895. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-655-7154 08-15-19(1t)

I, Stephen Stiles, have in my possession a 2002 Nissan Altima, VIN#1N4AL11D92C233272, Silver, 4 cyl, 2.5L, Fully Loaded. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-655-7154 08-15-19(1t)

I, Stephen Stiles, have in my possession a 1999 Dodge Intrepid, VIN#2B3HD46R3XH534458, Auto, Fully Loaded, V-6, 2.7, Gold. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-655-7154 08-15-19(1t)

