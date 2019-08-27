ALEXANDRIA MAN FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES

A traffic stop in Carthage led to multiple drug charges. The investigation began on August 7 when sheriff’s department Sgt. Junior Fields stopped a white 2013 Volkswagen Jetta on Myers Street for a window tint violation. “Upon searching the vehicle 15.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, .08 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and a set of digital scales were located. The suspect admitted to purchasing one ounce of crystal methamphetamine approximately three days before the stop and selling all but what was located,” according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields. Michael A. Owens, 48, Alexandria, was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a schedule II drug.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!