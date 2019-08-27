BRAGGING RIGHTS ON THE LIVE – SCHS VS GHS

No doubt, one of the highlights on this week’s slate of high school football games in the Upper Cumberland is the annual showdown between the Smith County High Owls and the Gordonsville High Tigers. This year, Gordonsville’s Turney Ford Field will play host to this longtime traditional rivalry between two familiar foes. The Owls of Smith County will enter enemy territory in “Tiger Town” with revenge on their minds as they look to avenge a 20-12 loss to the Big Blue a year ago in Carthage.

The Gordonsville victory at Owl Stadium was the first for the program in Carthage since 1998. Smith County, under the direction of first year head coach Scott Murray, enters this edition of the Owls-Tigers series looking to avoid back-to-back losses to Gordonsville since the 1997 and 1998 campaigns. Second year head coach of the Tigers Scott Clemons could secure a 2-0 record over one of the Tigers’ most bitter rivals with a Big Blue victory.

Both high schools will have presale tickets available for Friday’s showdown. Gordonsville High School will have tickets available at the school all day Thursday until 2:00 p.m. Friday evening. Smith County High will be selling tickets for $6.00 apiece. At press time, Smith County High had not determined when tickets would be on sale.

