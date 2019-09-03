MAN FACES CHARGES IN CHESTNUT MOUND BURGLARY

A man faces burglary charges for allegedly taking more than $10,000 worth of items from a residence in the Chestnut Mound community. John A. Elrod, 40, Lebanon, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000.

Elrod allegedly broke into a residence located on Cookeville Highway, taking medications and other items.

Elrod is being held in the county jail under $50,000 bond and is to appear in general sessions court on September 5.

