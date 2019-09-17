PITT HOPKINS AWARENESS DAY SET FOR SATURDAY

The second annual Pitt Hopkins Awareness Day is Saturday (September 21). The event is set for 5 p.m. at the Smith County Agricultural Center in South Carthage. In September of last year, for the first time, Smith County joined the world in celebrating Pitt Hopkins Awareness Day. Igniting the initiative were Kim and Jason Sanders, whose then 20 month old daughter, Madelyn Dare Sanders, was diagnosed with Pitt Hopkins Syndrome in the spring of 2018.

The Hickman couple are relying on their faith in God to make their daughter’s journey a positive experience. Last year, supporters filled the agriculture center, raising thousands of dollars for the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation and care for Madelyn.

