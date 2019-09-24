Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/26/19

PUBLIC NOTICE Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at 6 p.m. in City Hall at 314 Spring Street. If you would like to add an item to the AGENDA, you will need to call Jennifer Parker at City Hall before noon on Monday, September 30th, 2019 at (615) 735-1881 ext. 200. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 09-29-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING Mr. James Byrnes, the owner of the property located at 148 Hilltop Dr., Carthage, TN (Map 54-B, Group C, and Parcel # 10.01) in the Residential Low Density Residential (R-1) District has applied to the Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals to consider a variance request for said Parcel as follows: The request for a variance of the minimum required setback of the front yard of forty (40) feet pursuant to the Official Zoning Code § 11-501.5C for the proposed of the addition of a brick-faced concrete front porch (22’x8’) to the home currently under construction on the site. The Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a meeting and Public Hearing concerning this request on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 6:30 PM at City Hall, 314 Spring St., Carthage, TN 37030. The Board of Zoning Appeals will hear details of the request from the applicant and take comments from citizens during a Public Hearing. The meeting and Public Hearing are open to the public, and any person with interest in this variance will be allowed to speak to the matter. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 09-26-18(1t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Superior Traffic Control, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98302-4197-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS195 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/8/2019. 09-26-19(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: R.D. Construction, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98302-4193-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS927 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/1/2019. 09-19-19(2t)

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Joshua Wilkins and Tiffany Reavis-Wilkins executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 25, 2014, and recorded on December 1, 2014 in Book 284, Page 245, in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 9, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LOAN #: 3334210455 DATE: November 25, 2014 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 TURKEY CREEK HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 Land located in the 2nd Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Tract #1-2.33 acres, +/- BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east margin of Turkey Creek Highway, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 deg. 32 min. 19 sec., a radius of 567.00 feet, a tangent length of 97.62 feet, and a chord of North 15 deg. 50 min. 15 sec. West 192.42 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 193.35 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #2 of the Kittrell Farm property (5.36 acres as per survey of same date) North 81 deg. 06 min. 37 sec. East 684.82 feet to an iron rod at a 24-inch hackberry tree; thence with line of Thomas D. Parnell South 07 deg. 48 min. 01 sec. West 91.84 feet to an iron rod at a 28-inch poplar tree; thence South 67 deg. 37 min. 32 sec. West 262.31 feet to a large walnut stump; thence continuing with Parnell and with line of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., South 72 deg. 27 min. 12 sec. West 274.81 feet to a locust snag; thence continuing with line of Scruggs South 80 deg. 50 min. 40 sec. West 108.41 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.33 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Carman, TN # 910, dated November 18, 2002. Subject to a power line transmission easement crossing the above-described tract. Being the same property conveyed to Grantor by deed dated November 25, 2014, of record at Book 284, page 242, Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 031 053.04 Address/Description: 306 Turkey Creek Highway, Carthage, TN 37030. Current Owner(s): Joshua W. Wilkins and wife, Tiffany M. Reavis-Wilkins. Other Interested Party(ies): N/A The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 17-14481 FC02 9-12-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 1, 2018, executed by LINDA CAROL LOLLAR, conveying certain real property therein described to WILLIAM H HILTON III, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded November 8, 2018, in Deed Book 347, Page 362-377 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE, FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY MAIN STREET; SOUTH BY SMOTHERMAN AVENUE: EAST BY F. K. WYATT AND ROAD LEADING TO CEMETERY; NORTH BY VIRGIL. SILCOX. SAID LOT CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 85 FEET FACING MAIN STREET AND RUNNING BACK APPROXIMATELY 160 FEET. Parcel ID: 045P A 00800 000111 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1102 MAIN ST N, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): LINDA CAROL LOLLAR OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #162184 09/19/2019, 09/26/2019, 10/03/2019 9-19-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Helen Clara Oddone Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Helen Clara Oddone, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of July, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of September, 2019. Signed Angela Oddone, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 9-26-2t

