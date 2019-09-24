OFFICIALS BAN BURNING THROUGHOUT COUNTY

Unusually dry conditions have resulted in open air burn bans throughout the county. Earlier bans were implemented by officials in South Carthage and Gordonsville. The town of Carthage doesn’t allow outdoor burning.

There has been little rainfall in most areas of the county during the past few weeks. The absence of rainfall and extreme heat during September has resulted in the unusually dry conditions.

Meanwhile, the state has moved up its burn permit season because of the dry weather. For more information, tips to conduct a safe debris burn, and to apply for a FREE burn permit online, check out www.BurnSafeTN.org.

