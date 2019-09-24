TRAFFIC ALERT: TEMPORARY HWY CLOSING

There will be a temporary road closing along Highway 141/Lancaster Highway next week. The road closing will mainly affect those looking to travel east of the Lancaster community.

The state highway will temporarily be closed to through traffic only from Highway 53 in Gordonsville to Center Hill Dam on Tuesday, October 1 because of a construction project taking place east of the Lancaster community, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Department officials. Highway 141/Lancaster Highway will remain open to local traffic at all locations.

The temporary closing will only affect those traveling Highway 141/Lancaster Highway east of the Lancaster community to Center Hill Dam.

