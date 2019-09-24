WILLIAM WALTON FESTIVAL SATURDAY

Pioneer days will be celebrated Saturday with the annual William Walton Harvest Festival. The event takes place beginning at 10 a.m. in downtown Carthage and includes demonstrations, various activities for youth and adults, live entertainment and food vendors.

Some of the activities include renactors/demonstrators, dunking booth, a kids area featuring bungee jump, bounce houses, a balloon artist, face painting, small rides. The event will also feature live entertainment at the historic courthouse. A Harvest Queen Beauty Pageant will be held beginning at 4 p.m. at the courthouse.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the DTC Minute Man Call for prizes will take place every hour. Also downtown businesses will be open. The DAR will hold a celebration ceremony including the DAR Essay Contest winners. After the day’s events, a concert will be held at the courthouse featuring The Southern Ground Band. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.