YEAR’S FIFTH FATAL WRECK OCCURS

A man died from injuries sustained in a traffic accident in the Hiwassee community, marking the county’s fifth fatal wreck in 2019. The incident involved a lawnmower and a vehicle. Rickey Baines, 64, Lebanon, died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle while on a lawnmower on Hiwassee Road. The vehicle was driven by Hallie M. Abbott, 29, Lebanon.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) accident report, Abbott was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Royale south on Hiwassee Road. While traveling south the lawnmower entered the roadway. Abbott’s vehicle struck the lawnmower in the right rear. The victim was thrown onto the roadway. After impact, Abbott came to rest on the left shoulder of the roadway.

The lawnmower came to rest in the roadway.” Baines was airlifted from the Rome community to a hospital in Nashville where he passed away from injuries. The accident occurred around 4:11 p.m., Sunday, September 15.

