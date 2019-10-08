Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/10/19

NOTICE 2019 PROPERTY TAXES ARE NOW DUE AND PAYABLE WITHOUT PENALTY THROUGH FEBRUARY 29, 2020. 2018 PROPERTY TAX WILL LEAVE THIS OFFICE AT 4:00 P.M. ON MARCH 31, 2020. YOU MAY MAKE PARTIAL PAYMENTS ON 2018 & 2019 TAXES. If you are 65 or older or permanently disabled and your 2019 income was less than $29,86* you may quality for tax relief. if your income was less than $31,790* and you are 65 or older you may qualify for tax freeze. All spouse income must be included. *ALL PERSONS ON THE DEED & SPOUSE – ON YOUR PRIMARY RESIDENCE. IF YOU HAVE A LIFE ESTATE, AND ANY BENEFICIARY (SUCH AS YOUR CHILDREN) LIVE WITH YOU, THEIR INCOME MUST BE COUNTED. IF YOU ARE A 100% DISABLED WAR RELATED VETERAN OR THE WIDOW OF AN ELIGIBLE VETERAN YOU COULD QUALIFY FOR TAX RELIEF. APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR TAX RELIEF IS APRIL 6, 2020 OFFICE HOURS: MONDAY – FRIDAY 8:00 – 4:00 SATURDAYS IN FEBRUARY 8:00 – 12:00 Extended hours in October until 4:30 February 17 – 28 8:00 – 4:30 Closed for State Holidays PHONE 615-735-8242 We now have a drop box at the front door of the Turner Building that you may leave payment by check only. Absolutely no cash payments may be left in the box. YOU MAY MAIL YOUR TAXES TO: SMITH COUNTY TRUSTEE, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, SUITE 104, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 PLEASE MAKE CHECKS PAYABLE TO SMITH COUNTY TRUSTEE You can now search taxes or pay online at tennesseetrustee.com There is a convenience fee for payment online charged by the processor. 10-03-19(2t)

______

NOTICE At the October 3, 2019 regular session of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of South Carthage the Board voted unanimously to decrease the speed limit on Bradford Hill Road. Beginning at the intersection of Main Street South and Bradford Hill Road and ending at the city limit line, the speed limit on Bradford Hill Road is now 15 mph. Chief David Long South Carthage Police Department Mayor Hollis Mullinax Town of South Carthage 10-10-19(1t)

_______

The Smith County Election Commission will meet October 17, 2019, at 6:00 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for a voting machine demonstration and for the purpose of setting the 2020 Election Commission meeting dates and dates and times for the March 3, 2020 election, designating entrances to polling locations, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 10-10-19(1t)

_______

NOTICE To all parents of students, teachers, maintenance personnel and other persons involved with Smith County Schools. This notification is required to meet the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act of 1986 Public Law 99-519, Code of Federal Regulations Title 40 Part 76 (AHERA). All Smith County Schools have on site management plans. Periodic surveillance is conducted every six months. Every three years re-inspection is completed. The Management Plan is available in the office of all schools for review. Barry H. Smith is the LEA Designated Person and can be reached at the Board of Education Building at 615-735-9625. 10-10-19(1t)

________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, Donald W. Ashmore and Rebecca A. Ashmore, executed a Deed of Trust to Robert L. McDonald, Trustee, dated December 29, 2017, of record in Book 331, Page 707, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to secure an indebtedness evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank, hereinafter referred to as the “Deed of Trust”; and WHEREAS, said conveyance was made for the purpose of securing the payment of certain sums as evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank; and, WHEREAS, Byron M. Gill was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument dated September 27, 2019, of record in Book 363, Page 524, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust provided that in the event of default in payment of the Promissory Note and interest when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the legal owner or holder of the Note, become due and payable immediately; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Promissory Note, and the indebtedness is now due and in default, and the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire balance to now be due and payable, demand for payment having been made and refused, the Deed of Trust containing a power of sale in the event of default, the legal owner and holder of the Note has instructed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust and Appointment of Substitute Trustee, Byron M. Gill will, on the 4th day of November, 2019, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., local time, offer for sale at the front steps of the Smith County Courthouse in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee, to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, and of all other rights of exemptions of every kind as provided in the Deed of Trust, the following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Smith County, Tennessee, together with all appurtenances and improvements thereunto belonging, which property is more particularly described as follows: PARCEL I: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 13th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being Lot No. 2 on the Plan of Boundary Survey for DAB Partnership of record in Plat Book C, Page 117, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot Included in this conveyance is a 50’ right of ingress and egress across Tract 1 on Plat Book C, Page 117, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Donald W. Ashmore and wife, Becky A. Ashmore, by Warranty Deed from John Blackwell and Jonathan G. Dugdale d/b/a DAB Partnership, dated November 26, 2010, and of record in Book 230, Page 200, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This is IMPROVED property known as 224 Rawls Creek Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563. PARCEL II: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 13th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being Lot No. 1 on the Plan of Boundary Survey for DAB Partnership of record in Plat Book C, Page 117, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property. Being the same property conveyed to Donald W. Ashmore and wife, Rebecca A. Ashmore, by Warranty Deed from John Blackwell and Jonathan G. Dugdale d/b/a DAB\ Partnership, dated September 6, 2013, and of record in Book 268, Page 546, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This is IMPROVED property known as 224-C Rawls Creek Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563 aka 220 Rawls Creek Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563. Included with the sale of this parcel is a 1992 Fleetwood Manufactured Home, VIN TNFLM27AB04560SR. PARCEL III: The following described property located in the 13th Civil District o Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin in the West margin of Rawls Creek Road, said pin being located 25 feet from the corner of said road, said pin being the Southeast corner of the herein described tract and the most Eastern Northeast corner of Tract Number 2; thence with the line of Tract Number 2, North 64 degrees 17 minutes 40 seconds West 125.00 feet to an iron pin; thence with the line of Tract Number 2, North 44 degrees 09 minutes 25 seconds West 1,172.01 feet to an 18 inch cedar tree; thence North 68 degrees 44 minutes 14 seconds East 158.70 feet to an iron pin (n); thence South 53 degrees 39 minutes 26 seconds East 159.23 feet to a 24 inch Red Oak; thence South 60 degrees 54 minutes 33 seconds East 100.55 feet to a 30 inch maple; thence the South 68 degrees 05 minutes 38 seconds East 239.41 feet to a 20 inch walnut; thence South 66 degrees 46 minutes 46 seconds East 84.34 feet to a 6 inch hackberry; thence South 69 degrees 38 minutes 57 seconds East 152.83 feet to an iron pin(n), said pin also being the Northwest corner of Mofield; thence with the line of Mofield, South 06 degrees 04 minutes 45 seconds West 208.36 to an iron pin(n); thence with the line of Mofield, South 71 degrees 12 minutes 55 seconds East 181.96 feet to an iron pin(n); thence with the line of Young South 24 degrees 44 minutes 31 seconds West 293.85 to an iron pin(n), also being the Southwest corner of Young; thence, with the line of Young, South 64 degrees 17 minutes 40 seconds East 125.80 feet to an iron pin(n) in the West margin of Rawls Creek Road, said pin also being the Southeast corner of Young; thence with the margin of said road, South 20 degrees 44 minutes 29 seconds West 50.00 feet to the point of beginning. Being the same property conveyed to Donald Ashmore and wife, Rebecca Ashmore, by Warranty Deed from Roni Leigh Harlowe, dated February 28, 2013, and of record in Book 259, Page 659, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This is IMPROVED property (pole barn) known as 224-A Rawls Creek Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563 aka Rawls Creek Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563. Further reference is made to Deed of Trust of record in Book 331, Page 707, and Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 363, Page 524, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Donald W. Ashmore and Donald Ashmore are one and the same person. Becky A. Ashmore, Rebecca Ashmore, and Rebecca A. Ashmore are one and the same person. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above. The Substitute Trustee will make deed to the purchaser in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property, including the Deed of Trust of record at Book 253, Page 687, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose and/or any tenant(s) rights in possession. Lienholder: CedarStone Bank Interested parties: Donald W. Ashmore and Rebecca A. Ashmore; any occupants of the real property If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of the sale, the undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he so chooses. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This 7th day of October, 2019. Byron M. Gill, Substitute Trustee Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC 109 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, TN 37087 (615)443-8773 10-10-3t

________