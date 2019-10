ONE KILLED IN MONDAY ACCIDENT

The year’s sixth fatality occurred Monday morning in the Lancaster community. Margie Cole, 74, Lancaster, died in a single vehicle wreck on Lancaster Highway, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 8:02 a.m. when a car was reported in a ditch.

Cole was transported to Vanderbilt’s Wilson County hospital where she passed away.

