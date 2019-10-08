PARKING LOT ALTERCATION LEADS TO ARRESTS

Two people face charges following an altercation involving guns in the parking lot at Walmart, Thursday afternoon. Paul Daniel Boyett, 33, Pleasant Shade, and Rodney Diamond Good, 57, Park City, Kentucky, have each been charged by Carthage police with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Lt. Dt. Tommy Profitt was initially dispatched to the parking lot for a reported armed robbery. Callers reported individuals with guns drawn and one subject was armed with what appeared to be an AR 15.

Sheriff’s department deputies were dispatched to the area as back up.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!