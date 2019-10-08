PROPERTY OWNERS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF OCTOBER DISCOUNT

Residents are taking advantage of new legislation which allows a two percent discount for those paying their county property taxes in October. County property owners received their county property tax notices on October 1, Tuesday of last week.

During four days, Tuesday through Friday, 232 county property owners paid their taxes. Trustee Lee Ann Williams says there’s been a noticeable increase in the number of people paying their county property taxes during the first few days of October, compared to last year when there was no discount.

