ENGINEERS DISCUSS PROPOSED GORDONSVILLE EXIT CHANGES

The Tennessee Department of Transportation continues to study plans to modify the Gordonsville Exit (Exit 258) on Interstate 40. State transportation department engineers have devised a new plan to modify the intersection in four stages to ease traffic congestion. Basically, the four phases would include adding traffic lights on the north side of the interstate on Highway 53 (west bound exit and entrance ramps), reworking and extending both the east and west bound exit and entrance ramps and widening Highway 53 from the intersection of Highway 141 to north of JMZ Drive.

The cost of the four phases would be $42,300,000. Here are the four phases: Phase I improvements would include adding traffic lights at the west bound entrance/exit ramps on Interstate 40 at the intersection of Highway 53. This would mean traffic lights on both sides of the interstate at the exit. The traffic lights would allow coordination between the intersection on the north and south sides of the interstate. The estimated cost of the project is $400,000.

