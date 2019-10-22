LIST OF HALLOWEEN ACTIVES/EVENTS GROWS

The list of public events and activities taking place for Halloween (October 31) continues to grow. •A pre-Halloween event will take place Saturday at Smith County High School. The high school’s band is having a showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus” in the school’s auditorium at 2 p.m. The movie will be preceded by a costume contest at 1 p.m. which has a $10 registration fee. The fee for the movie is a $3 donation. Concessions will be available

There will also be a number of alternatives from the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween.

•Smith County Health and Rehabilitation is having its annual Halloween Extravaganza from 3-5 p.m. (October 31) Halloween. Trick-or-treaters will receive a free photo keepsake. Also, a DJ will be providing musical entertainment. Youngsters can also have a spooky good time Halloween night in Carthage and Gordonsville as events will be held in both downtowns.

•The fifth annual Jeepers Creepers trick-or-treating will take place 5-7 p.m. (Halloween night) in downtown Carthage. The event is sponsored by the town of Carthage and chamber of commerce.

•The third annual Gordonsville Halloween Bash will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Main Street in Gordonsville. The event will feature candy, costume contest, photo booth, door prizes and giveaways. The event is sponsored by the Southside Lions Club, Bass Funeral Home and the town of Gordonsville.

A section of Main Street in Gordonsville will be closed during the event from Gordonsville Shop Rite to Gordonsville High School. •The public library in Carthage is planning to have crafts and hand out treat bags for youngsters on Halloween during regular hours.

Meanwhile, those looking for a some scary entertainment can check out The Scream Factory. The haunted house is located in the former Welsh factory building on Hogan Road in Gordonsville. Dates are October 24-26 and October 28 through November 2. The event is a fund-raiser for Gordonsville High School baseball. The haunted house opens at 6 p.m. and has a web page at THESCREAMFACTORY.NET