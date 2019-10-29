CHAD’S RUN THIS WEEKEND

The annual Chad’s Run will be held Saturday (November 2). The 5K run/one mile fun walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Gordonsville High School. This marks the thirteenth year the fund-raiser has been held. The benefit is held each year to raise funds for the Chad Hunter Trust.

Hunter was involved in an automobile accident in February of 2004, resulting in a brain injury requiring him to have 24 hour care, provided by his mother. The mission for the trust fund is to provide financial support for Hunter’s continued care.

Chad’s Run will also be awarding scholarships to a senior at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. The scholarships will be awarded to a student who plans to have a career in the medical field.