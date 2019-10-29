MARKET FEST SATURDAY

A new event will be taking place Saturday in Carthage. Carthage Market Fest will be held at the walking track on Industrial Drive across from the city park. The event will feature crafts, yard sale items, music, clothes, jewelry and food. Market-Fest is being patterned as a festive flea market and will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Food trucks are expected to be set up for the event. Various activities for children are planned. WUCZ radio personality Jim West will be providing music.

The city is inviting “shade tree pickers” to come show off their talents. A blacksmith is expected to be conducting demonstrations. The event will spotlight the town’s walking track which is located at the former site of a mobile home park.

Carthage Mayor Sarah Marie Smith says there are future plans to upgrade the walking track and make it more handicapped accessible. “We would like to invite everyone to come out and walk the track while they’re there,” commented Mayor Smith.

While the event is free to the public, in order to have a booth vendors must purchase a $20 Peddler’s Permit at city hall in Carthage. The Peddler’s Permit allows vendors to set up for one year at any other events in the city. For additional information contact city hall at 615-735-1881.