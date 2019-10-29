WILBURN INDUCTED INTO HALL OF FAME

A Smith County native was recently inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association (SGMA) Hall of Fame. The late Jackie Wilburn, a well-known southern gospel music singer, radio host and pastor was inducted into the SGMA Hall of Fame in September.

During his career as a singer, Wilburn was a member of a number of southern gospel music groups but is noted for performing with family members in various groups, most notably The Wilburns.

