FIRE DESTROYS PLEASANT SHADE RESIDENCE

A house and its contents were destroyed by fire in the Pleasant Shade community, Monday afternoon. An emergency personnel volunteer was traveling along Pleasant Shade Highway (Highway 80) and reported the house was fully engulfed.

Pleasant Shade, Central District and Defeated firemen were dispatched to the blaze. Firemen had to battle breezy conditions which hampered their efforts in battling the blaze.

The fire was located at 737 Pleasant Shade Highway. The residence was the first house south of the Pleasant Shade community Center.

Mike Dunn and family lived at the residence.