Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/07/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Joe Gregory Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of October, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Joe Gregory, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of October, 2019. Signed Kam Gregory Phillips, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 11-7-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ann Hackett Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ann Hackett, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of October, 2019. Signed Bonnie Kemp, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-7-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Margie D. Cole Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Margie D. Cole, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 1st day of November, 2019. Signed Drustin Chance Cole, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 11-7-2t

I, Cathy Hodge, have this 1998 Toyota with this VIN # JT3HP10V2W0166341 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-818-6141. 11-71tpd

I, Zachary Thomas, have this 1991 Chevrolet with this VIN#1GCCS14R6M8302552 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 629-800-9198. 11-07-19(1t)

I, Dan Holleman, have this 2004 TRiTon Trailer with this VIN#4TCSU10895HW12296 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-969-6319. 11-07-19(1t)

