FIRE CLAIMS PLEASANT SHADE MAN

A Pleasant Shade man was killed in a house fire Monday night. According to Jacky Carver, owner of Sanderson Funeral and county fire chief, the body of Phillip Evitts, former manager of Smith Farmers Cooperative in South Carthage, is at the medical examiners office for positive identification. Carver has been contacted by the Evitts family and arrangements are expected to be made once the body is released from the medical examiner’s office which could be Thursday. The house, located at 9 Stone Branch Road, was discovered fully engulfed around 6:28 p.m. when Pleasant Shade and Central District fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The Defeated Fire Department was dispatched to the scene later.

Residents can check Sanderson Funeral Home obituary line for funeral arrangements.

Also, look for a complete story in next week’s edition of the Courier.