WORK ON BRIDGE EXPECTED TO BEGIN; DETOURS SET UP

Work was expected to begin this week on the bridge crossing Mulherrin Creek on Highway 53 in the New Middleton community, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). Starting this week the bridge was expected to be reduced to one nine foot lane, according to a TDOT official. Traffic across the bridge is being regulated by stoplights.

Multiple detour and warning signs have been installed at the Interstate 40 exit in Gordonsville and at the Alexandria Exit in New Middleton warning motorists of the lane closing and nine foot width restrictions. The transportation department signs, particularly around the Gordonsville Exit, peaked the curiosity of a number of residents after they were installed about a week ago.

