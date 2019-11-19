FATAL FIRE CAUSE UNDETERMINED

Funeral services were held Saturday for sixty-one-year old Pleasant Shade resident Phillip Evitts. The lifelong resident of the Pleasant Shade community was the victim of the community’s second house fire in as many weeks. The cause of both fires is undetermined, according to County Fire Investigator Jason Powell. Having managed Smith Farmers Cooperative for several years, Evitts was well-known throughout the community.

A community advocate, Evitts lobbied against the closing of Pleasant Shade Elementary School by the county’s school board and severed on various governmental boards. Hundreds of residents attended Saturday’s services held at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

The fire at the Evitts residence was reported around 6:30 p.m. (Monday, November 11). The house was located at 9 Stone Branch Road. The first emergency responder to arrive on the scene reported the log house, which sat on a hillside overlooking Peyton’s Creek, was fully engulfed.

