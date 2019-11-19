ONE CHARGED AFTER FLEEING FROM DEPUTY

A man faces charges after being discovered with several grams of marijuana and fleeing from a sheriff’s department deputy. The investigation began when Deputy Nathan Williams observed James Thomas Franklin, 36, Hickman, traveling on Sykes Road around 10:51 a.m., on Sunday, November 10.

Deputy Williams checked with dispatch which confirmed Franklin had an active warrant for violation of probation. When the deputy activated his lights to make a traffic stop, Franklin accelerated, according to an offense report filed by Deputy Williams. The deputy lost visual with Franklin’s vehicle but later located him attempting to pull out of a driveway.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!