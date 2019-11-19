SM. CO. NATIVE & GHS GRAD KILLED IN SEPARATE WRECKS

Separate automobile accidents this past week claimed the life of a Smith County native and a Gordonsville High School graduate. Both accidents occurred outside the county.

Smith County native and Cheatham County Deputy Stephen Michael Reece, 50, was the victim of a two-vehicle wreck which occurred in Montgomery County. Reece’s patrol vehicle and a cargo van collided at the intersection of 41 A and Old Pains Road, according to various reports. The driver of the van suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to reports. The wreck occurred Friday (November 15) afternoon and was investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

In a second accident, a Gordonsville High School graduate, Jerrol Dodd, was killed in an automobile accident in California. The accident occurred around 6:47 p.m., Wednesday (November 13) in Fairfield (California). Dodd, 26, of Alexandria, was a 2011 graduate of Gordonsville High School and a free lance musician. Dodd spent his childhood in the Sykes community.

