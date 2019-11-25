Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/28/19

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 11-21-19(2T)

__________

I, Jeri Mason, am in possession of a 1996 Dodge 150 PK. VIN#3B7HC13Z8TG145779. If you have any claims to this vehicle, call 615-887-0249. 11-21-19(2t)

________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6:45 p.m. South Carthage City Hall in South Carthage, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727. Hollis Mullinax South Carthage Mayor 11-21-19(2t)

___________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinances: 1. Ordinance # 19-404 – amending the town’s wrecker policy 2. Ordinance # 19-405 – rezoning of property on Lebanon Hwy –parcel # 053 024.00 from existing zone R-1 to zone R-2. The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 11-28-19(1t)

_________

Town of South

Carthage Notice Ordinance 19-394

Click HERE To View

_________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Municipal Planning Commission will hold a combined November/December meeting on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The public is invited to attend. Milton Gibbs, Mayor 11-28-19(1t)

________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 16, 2019 @ 5:00pm at the Smith County Executive Conference room located at the Turner Building, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding a rezoning request being made by Kurt Bass for Map 079, Parcel 041.00 located on New Middleton Hwy to rezone from RC-Residential Commercial to C1-Commercial. Intended C1 use would be for a new storage facility. All interested parties are invited to attend. If the rezoning moves forward and the Smith County Planning Commission gives a recommendation to the Smith County Commission, the next public hearing on this rezoning request being made by Kurt Bass for Map 079, Parcel 041.00 will be January 13, 2019 at the Smith County Commission meeting which will be held at the Justice Center, 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN @ 7:00pm. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding the request to rezone from RC-Residential Commercial to C1-Commercial. The intended C1 use would be for a new boat and motor home storage facility. All interested parties are invited to attend. 11-28-19(1t)

_____

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Monday, December 16th, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Smith County Mayor’s Office Conference Room, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the Mayor Jeff Mason at (615) 735-2294. Jeff Mason Smith County Mayor 11-28-19(1t)

________

PUBLIC NOTICE Carthage Town Hall Meeting: Monday, December 2, 2019, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Residents and business owners are invited to discuss issues important to Carthage. Carthage City Council: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 314 Spring Street. Carthage Planning Commission: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 314 Spring Street. These meetings are open to the public, and all interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith – Mayor of Carthage 11-28-19(1t)

_________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinances: 1. Ordinance # 19-404 – amending the town’s wrecker policy 2. Ordinance # 19-405 – rezoning of property on Lebanon Hwy –parcel # 053 024.00 from existing zone R-1 to zone R-2. The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 11-28-19(1t)

__________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 2, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 5, 2005, in Book No. 126, at Page 407, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Katherine Riggins and Randall Riggins and Katherine Ferrell Riggins, conveying certain property therein described to B. Keith Williams as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for SouthStar Funding, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, will, on December 4, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A tract or parcel of land located in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Being located in the 12th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of Lover’s Lane; and being a portion of the property found in the Deed Book 119, Page 685, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Also being Tract #1 of the Jeffrey R. Shoulders Subdivision of record in Plat Book 3, Page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 65, Parcel 12, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of the Stephen Rollins; thence leaving road with line of Rollins South 22 degrees 57 minutes 20 seconds West 8.35 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch elm tree; thence South 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds West 324.31 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #3 of the Shoulders property (2.64 acres as per survey of same date) North 84 degrees 25 minutes 56 seconds West 155.41 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #2 of the Shoulders property (1.19 acres as per survey of same date) North 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds East 330.00 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane; thence with said margin South 82 degrees 21 minutes 46 seconds East 50.00 feet; thence South 66 degrees 35 minutes 59 seconds East 108.02 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.18 acres, more or less, as shown as Tract #1 of survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsvllle, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 29.1996. A 50-feet front building setback applies to this tract (see PB 3, page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee.) ALSO KNOWN AS: 136 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KATHERINE RIGGINS RANDALL RIGGINS KATHERINE FERRELL RIGGINS MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR SOUTHSTAR FUNDING, LLC MIKE GILBERT AND EDDIE MAHAFFEY PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WORLD FINANCIAL NETWORK BANK FIRST CASH LLC MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 314797 DATED November 8, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 11-14-3t

___________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 28, 2017, executed by APRIL BANE, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 29, 2017, in Deed Book 331, Page 635-649 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to loanDepot.com, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD, BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STEWARTS BEND LANE, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF ODELL & WILLIE ANN MAYNARD (DB. 113/P. 145), AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE, AND WITH THE NORTHERN LINE OF SAID MAYNARD FOR THE FOLLOWING FOUR (4) CALLS: 1.) N 84 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, 200.92` TO A 12” POST OAK TREE; 2.) N 83 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 08 SECONDS W. 685.61` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST; 3.) N 86 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 35 SECONDS W, 105.81` TO AN 18” WALNUT TREE; AND 4.) N 82 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 54 SECONDS W, 97.60` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE NORTHERN LINE OF SAID MAYNARD AND SEVERING THE LAND OF CARLA ANNE RAY (DB. 275/P. 624), N 08 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 28 SECONDS E, 618.39` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF DONALD & IMOGENE VADEN (DB. 80/P. 328), AND BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE NEWLY CREATED SEVERANCE LINE AND WITH THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID VADEN FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) CALLS: 1.) S 63 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 07 SECONDS E, 478.56` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST; AND 2.) N 49 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 56 SECONDS E, 222.33` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST, SAID WOODEN FENCE POST BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE, AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID VADEN AND WITH THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) CALLS: 1.) S 31 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 36 SECONDS E, 420.32` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY; AND 2.) S 30 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 15 SECONDS E, 339.45` TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 10.76 ACRES BY SURVEY. ACTUAL FIELD SURVEY PERFORMED UNDER THE DIRECT PERSONAL SUPERVISION OF TAYLOR L DILLEHAY, RLS, # 2597, WHITTENBURG LAND SURVEYING, LLC, 214 EAST STEVENS STREET, COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE ON OCTOBER 29, 2014. Parcel ID: 086 03903 000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 136 STEWARTS BEND LN, HICKMAN, TN 38567. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): APRIL BANE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 11-28-3t

____________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Phillip Dale Evitts Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of November, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Phillip Dale Evitts, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of November, 2019. Signed Joseph Evitts, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-28-2t

_______________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Michael Owen Massey Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of November, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Owen Massey, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of November, 2019. Signed Kevin Massey, Personal Representative Floyd Massey, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 11-28-2t

_________