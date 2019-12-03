BUSINESSMAN, EDUCATOR YEAMAN PASSES

Funeral services were set for Thursday afternoon for well-known businessman and educator Scotty Yeaman who died at age 76.

The Carthage resident passed away at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville.

Yeaman is a former principal and football coach at Smith County High School, as well as a longtime member of the Smith County Board of Education, representing the Carthage area.

Yeaman was also a longtime football announcer for WUCZ 104.1 The Ranch, covering Smith County High School football.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER……