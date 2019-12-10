Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/12/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Doris Ruth White Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Doris Ruth White, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of September, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of November, 2019. Signed Kim Joel Winfree, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 12-5-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on January 8, 2020 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BILLY M SEVIER AND SANDI K SEVIER, to Arnold M. Weiss, Trustee, on March 14, 2006, at Record Book 146, Page 36-52 as Instrument No. 06001108 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee for the registered holders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-1 The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Eighteenth (18th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at a point in the east margin of Highway 141 in the Village of Grant; thence North 77-50-52E 289.09 feet to a point; thence South 16-19-53E 124.50 feet to a point; thence South 76-44-33W 287.41 feet to the margin of Highway 141; thence along a margin of Highway 141 North 11-10-12W 130.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing .84 acres, more or less according to a survey by Petty and Petty, Licensed Surveyors dated November 21, 1986 on which the above property is identified as Tract No. 2. BEING the same property as conveyed to Billy Sevier and Sandi K. Sevier by deed recorded 09/23/89 in Book 117, Page 180. Parcel/Tax I.D. #: MAP 080 PARCEL 01800 Tax ID: MAP 080 PARCEL 01800 Current Owner(s) of Property: BILLY M SEVIER AND SANDI K SEVIER The street address of the above described property is believed to be 390 Grant Hwy, Gordonsville, TN 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 19-000386-671-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 12-12-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ralph Maynard Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ralph Maynard, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of November, 2019. Signed Pamela Sue Maynard, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 12-5-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 20, 2006, executed by SEBASTIAN FOX, conveying certain real property therein described to TONYA ESQUIBEL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded July 20, 2006, in Deed Book 153, Page 238-253 at Instrument Number 06002671; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY HEIRS OF T.J. FISHER, SR., ET AL; EAST BY LAND OF L.B. PETTY; SOUTH BY STATE HIGHWAY NO. 25; AND WEST BY LAND OF MRS. RAYMOND WOODARD, CONTAINING 1 2/3 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. Parcel ID: 046M-024.00-A PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1328 MAIN ST N, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): SEBASTIAN FOX OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 12-05-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 28, 2017, executed by APRIL BANE, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 29, 2017, in Deed Book 331, Page 635-649 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to loanDepot.com, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD, BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STEWARTS BEND LANE, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF ODELL & WILLIE ANN MAYNARD (DB. 113/P. 145), AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE, AND WITH THE NORTHERN LINE OF SAID MAYNARD FOR THE FOLLOWING FOUR (4) CALLS: 1.) N 84 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 00 SECONDS W, 200.92` TO A 12” POST OAK TREE; 2.) N 83 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 08 SECONDS W. 685.61` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST; 3.) N 86 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 35 SECONDS W, 105.81` TO AN 18” WALNUT TREE; AND 4.) N 82 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 54 SECONDS W, 97.60` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE NORTHERN LINE OF SAID MAYNARD AND SEVERING THE LAND OF CARLA ANNE RAY (DB. 275/P. 624), N 08 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 28 SECONDS E, 618.39` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY, SAID REBAR BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF DONALD & IMOGENE VADEN (DB. 80/P. 328), AND BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE NEWLY CREATED SEVERANCE LINE AND WITH THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID VADEN FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) CALLS: 1.) S 63 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 07 SECONDS E, 478.56` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST; AND 2.) N 49 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 56 SECONDS E, 222.33` TO A WOODEN FENCE POST, SAID WOODEN FENCE POST BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE, AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, LEAVING THE SOUTHERN LINE OF SAID VADEN AND WITH THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID NASHVILLE EASTERN RAILROAD AND STEWARTS BEND LANE FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) CALLS: 1.) S 31 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 36 SECONDS E, 420.32` TO A 1/2” REBAR (NEW) SET THIS SURVEY; AND 2.) S 30 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 15 SECONDS E, 339.45` TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 10.76 ACRES BY SURVEY. ACTUAL FIELD SURVEY PERFORMED UNDER THE DIRECT PERSONAL SUPERVISION OF TAYLOR L DILLEHAY, RLS, # 2597, WHITTENBURG LAND SURVEYING, LLC, 214 EAST STEVENS STREET, COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE ON OCTOBER 29, 2014. Parcel ID: 086 03903 000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 136 STEWARTS BEND LN, HICKMAN, TN 38567. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): APRIL BANE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 11-28-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lee Ett Anderson Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Lee Ett Anderson, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of November, 2019. Signed Benny Ray, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 12-5-2t

I, Ray Martin, have this 1994 Suzuki with the model TK-524 P217 Type -V-DD51T in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9249. 12-05-19(2t)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6:45 p.m. South Carthage City Hall in South Carthage, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefi ts of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727. Hollis Mullinax South Carthage Mayor 11-21-19(2t)

I, Marquetta Akres, have in my possession a 2001 Ford F-350, VIN#1FTWW32F81EB14571. If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-489-0223. 12-12-19(2t)

Notice of Collection of Bad Debt DeKalb Telephone Cooperative, Inc. d/b/a DTC Communications provides notice of its policy on the collection of unpaid and past due debts of former members. When a former member has a debt with DTC Communications that has gone unpaid, DTC Communications may review the former member’s capital credits accumulated and, if available, the capital credits will be applied to the debt owed to DTC Communications from the former member and credited toward the existing debt. If the debt is not fully resolved with the application of the capital credits, DTC Communications will continue to have all legal remedies available to it in the collection of the bad debt. Any capital credits accumulated by the former member that remain after the application to the debt will remain in the former member’s name with DTC Communications. 12-12-19 (1t)

LIFELINE Lifeline is a federal program offering a discount on basic phone service or internet access service to low-income consumers throughout the U.S. You may qualify for discounts if you receive: • Medicaid • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) • Supplemental Security Income (SSI) • Section 8 Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) • Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit Program • Income 135% below the Federal Poverty Guideline Call or visit DTC today! DTC PO Box 247 Alexandria, TN 37012 www.DTCcom.net 615-529-2955 800-367-4274 4197 12-2019 12-12-19(1t)

Statement of Nondiscrimination DeKalb Telephone Cooperative, Inc. d/b/a DTC Communications is an equal opportunity provider and employer. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs}. Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov;complainLfiling_cust.html, and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy ofthe complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; {2) fax: {202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender. 12-12-19 (1t)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 12-12-19(1t)

Right Of Way Mowing Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for the mowing of the county right of ways. Specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Highway Department. It is required to be able to show proof of Liability and Workers Comp Insurance when picking up your specifications. NO BIDS will be accepted without PROOF of the above insurance. Bids will be opened January 02, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Turner Building in Carthage, Tn. at the Finance Department. Smith County Highway Department has THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. All BIDS must be sealed with mowing bids on the outside envelope. 12-12-19(1t)

I, Ryan Steva, have this 2005 Chevrolet with this VIN# 1GCGG25V551115303 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-684-3699. 12-12-19(1t)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 5:30 P.M. at the Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact Mayor Sarah Marie Smith at (615) 735-1881. Sarah Marie Smith ~ Mayor of Carthage 12-12-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville Audit Committee will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019. The purpose of this meeting is to address any pending financial matters. All interested citizens are invited to attend. James M. Gibbs, Mayor 12-12-19(1t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80004-8248-14, etc. CONTRACT NO.: CNT108 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/24/2020 . 12-12-19(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Southern Constructors, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80001-4190-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT260 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/24/2020. 12-12-19(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 2007 Suzuki Forenza KL5JD86Z07K490442 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale. 12-12-19(1t)

NOTICE From Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corp. The Tennessee Public Utilities Commission designated Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corp. (“Twin Lakes”) the “Eligible Telecommunications Carrier” for its service area for universal service purposes. The goal of universal service is to provide all citizens access to essential telecommunications services. Twin Lakes provides the supported services—voice telephony service and broadband Internet access service—throughout its designated service area. This includes access to: • Voice grade access to the public switched network • Minutes of use for local service provided at no additional charge • Access to emergency services provided by local government or other public safety organizations, such as 911 and enhanced 911 • Toll limitation service for qualifying low-income customers • Broadband Internet access service which includes the capability to send data to and receive data from the Internet, but excludes dial-up service. Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corp. provides basic single party residence (with unlimited local usage) and basic business service for rates which range from $22.34-$39.99 for residential customers and $27.50-$43.99 for business customers. Broadband Internet access service is provided at rates which start at $49.99 per month for residential customers and $69.99 per month for business customers. Twin Lakes would be pleased to provide you with specific rates for your area upon request. Twin Lakes offers qualified customers a Lifeline Service Discount. Lifeline is a non-transferable, federal benefit that makes monthly phone or broadband service more affordable. Eligible households may apply the monthly Lifeline discount on either voice (home or wireless) or broadband (home or wireless), but not both. The current discount provided under Twin Lakes Lifeline service is $9.25 per month for broadband with a minimum speed of 20/3 Mbps subject to certain exceptions or $7.25 per month for voice-only service for each month the customer qualifies. A household is eligible for the Lifeline discount if the customer’s annual household income is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines. You may also qualify for the Lifeline program if a customer, a dependent, or the customer’s household participates in one or more of the following programs: • Medicaid • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) • Supplemental Security Income; • Federal Public Housing Assistance (Section 8) • Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit. Twin Lakes will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. It is the intent of the Twin Lakes to fully comply with the provision of Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Twin Lakes is committed to a moral, ethical, and legal responsibility to ensure equitable employment practices and the delivery of services regardless of an individual’s race, color, religion, national origin, age, disability, gender or political affiliation. If you have any questions, please call Twin Lakes at 1-800-644-8582. TWIN LAKES 12-12-19 (1t)

