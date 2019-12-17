AUTHORITIES LOCATE SEVERAL CHARGED BY GRAND JURY INCLUDING DOCTOR

Law enforcement authorities located a number of individuals on Thursday wanted in connection with charges stemming from the December session of the county’s grand jury. The grand jury met earlier this month and returned over one hundred indictments, 19 of which were sealed. Charges include drug and other offenses. Several individuals were located on Thursday including:

Bowdoin G. Smith, 64, Carthage, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith posted $2,500 bond.

Melissa M. Smith, 50, Carthage, possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith posted $2,500 bond.

