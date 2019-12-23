BOYD LANE DEADLY ENCOUNTER

An investigation into a deadly officer involved shooting, which occurred off Highway 70 just west of the South Carthage city limits, is continuing. The fatal confrontation occurred shortly before 6 a.m., Thursday morning at a mobile home located on Boyd Lane.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is conducting the investigation. Killed in the incident was Gary Wayne Madewell, 38, Watervale, according to the TBI. Initially, sheriff’s department deputies were dispatched to the mobile home for a reported stabbing incident, according to the TBI.

Preliminary findings indicate Madewell allegedly attacked a female with a knife, according to the TBI.

