HIGHLY DECORATED VETERAN PASSES AT 96

Funeral services were held Thursday for a highly decorated World War II veteran. Gordonsville resident Ivy C. Agee died at the age of 96 on Monday (December 16).

Serving in the U.S. Army, Agee obtained the rank of sergeant during World War II and was a member of the 29th Infantry Division—Battery B and the 111th Field Artillery. Agee was a member of the first wave of Allied troops who landed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, Agee also served at Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe.

For his service Agee earned numerous medals including the French Legion Honor, Bronze Star, Silver Star, Good Conduct Medal, French Croix de Guerre with Palms, European-Africa-Middle Eastern Campaign, World War II Victory, Army of Occupation and Army Presidential Citation.

