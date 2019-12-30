HWY 25 TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO MULTIPLE CHARGES

A traffic stop on Highway 25 by Carthage police resulted in the discovery of several drugs.

James Christopher Ramey, 47, Normandy, has been charged by Carthage police with manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for the purpose of going armed, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, driving on revoked license and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

