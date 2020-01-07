DEPUTY LOCATES MAN DRIVING STOLEN VEHICLE

A Carthage resident faces multiple charges after a sheriff’s department deputy located him driving a stolen vehicle, Sunday.

Taylor Joe Anderson, 25, was charged with two counts of criminal impersonation, evading arrest, resisting arrest, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, use of stolen license plate, theft of property and possession of methamphetamine by Deputy Nathan Williams.

The investigation began when Deputy Williams came in contact with Anderson around 2:37 p.m. in the Flat Rock community.

