STUNNED!! GHS HALF COURT BUZZER BEATER

An epic comeback and a buzzer-beating three from junior guard Tyler Gregory led to a thrilling victory for the Gordonsville High Tigers basketball team over District 6A power the Monterey Wildcats last Friday night in “Tiger Town”.

Gregory’s half-court dagger as time expired gave Gordonsville a 62-61 win. A resilient Tigers’ squad rallied from a 16 point fourth quarter deficit to grab the upset win over the seventh-ranked team in Class A according to the Associated Press.

The victory was Gordonsville’s second win over an AP Class A Top Ten opponent this season — the team defeated No.3 ranked Clay County earlier this season. “I told the guys in the locker room that what I love about them is no matter what is going on they have no quit ever.

They are always fighting and they fought to the end in that game and things just happened perfectly for us to comeback and pull out the win,” said head coach Greg Bibb who is in his first year with the Tigers.

