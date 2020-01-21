ARRESTS MADE AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA POST

A Snap Chat post allegedly advertising marijuana for sale resulted in two people being charged over the weekend. The investigation began when sheriffs department K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Nathan Williams went to a residence on Cookeville Highway after receiving information to what appeared to be six ounces of marijuana for sale via a social media post.

Upon knocking on the door of the residence, a female let the officers inside. As a result of the investigation, Jeremy Marshawn Davis Jr., 19, Carthage, and Tyler J. Mallory, 19, Carthage, were each charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!