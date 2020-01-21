Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/23/20

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: M & M Contract Mowing, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4223-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS735 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 2/28/2020. 01-16-20(2t)

______

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Bumbalough’s Construction PROJECT NO.: 98029-4298-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS716 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 2/28/2020. 01-16-20(2t)

_____

I, James A. Allmon, have in my possession a 2005 PJ Deck Over Equipment Trailer that is red in color with self cleaning dove tail. S/N is 888411002. Any parties with interest please call 615-683- 7110. 01-16-20(2t)

________

Advertisement for Bids Sealed BIDS for the furnishing of all labor, materials, equipment, and services necessary for the proposed Lakeside Drive Bridge project in Smith County, Tennessee will be received until 10:00 a.m. Central Standard Time, Thursday, February 6, 2020, by the Smith County Highway Department in Gordonsville, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this work should be addressed to the Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, to the attention of Mr. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner. The work to be bid will include clearing and grubbing; traffic control; sediment and erosion control; work zone dewatering; demolition and disposal of existing metal culvert; culvert and channel excavation; construction of reinforced concrete box culvert and wingwalls; structural backfilling; riprap placement; water line relocation; and guardrail construction. All construction is to be coordinated with the Smith County Highway Department, and with affected existing utility owners. The allotted time for construction is 105 calendar days. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Agreement, Plans, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance Bond, Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the address below: Mid-Tenn Engineering Company 648 Highway 52 Bypass West Lafayette, Tennessee 37083 615-666-2385 Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained at the office of Mid-Tenn Engineering Company upon payment of $100 per set (non-refundable), or online at www.midtennengineering.com upon payment of $50 (non-refundable). The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all BIDS. No BID shall be valid unless signed. No BID shall be accepted by fax machine or e-mail. Each BIDDER must deposit with his BID, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. All BIDDERS must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated 62-6-119 and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon. Each BIDDER shall write on the outside of the envelope containing his Bid (1) his contractor’s license number, (2) the license expiration date, and (3) that part of the classification applying to the Bid. The Bid will be returned unopened if the above information is not labeled as directed. All companies with five (5) or more employees are also required to comply with the T.C.A. 50-9-113 Drug-Free Workplace Law of 2001. Liquidated damages in the amount designated in the Specifications and Contract Documents will be assessed for failure to complete the work within the contract completion time as specified therein. No BID may be withdrawn within 60 days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids. January 23, 2020 Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner TDOT Bridge Loc. No. 80-A389-1.18 00100 – 1 February 2020 01-23-20(2t)

_______

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be held on February 20, 2020 at or about 11:30am, local time, at the usual and customary location of the Smith County Courthouse, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Ruby Garrett, unmarried, to Randle Richardson, as Trustee, and the United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Beneficiary, executed April 17, 1990, of record in TD Book 53, Page 224, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Stephens Millirons, P.C., having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder, for cash, subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: SMITH, First (1st) Civil District, BEING Lot No. 7 on the Plan of Walton Heights Subdivision, Section One, as of record in Plat Book 1, Pages 113-114, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. SAID Lot No. 7 fronts 69.6 feet along the curvature of the Northwesterly side of Walton Drive and extends back 238 feet along the Easterly line and 175 feet along the Southwesterly line to a dead line in the rear measuring 162 feet thereon. Being the same property conveyed to Ruby Garrett by Deed from Roy Allen Beasley and wife, Geneva Beasley, recorded in Deed Book 118, Page 655. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 306 Walton Drive, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 054I A 018.00 Current owner(s) of Property: Ruby Garrett Other interested parties: n/a If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. The right is reserved to sell the Property to the next highest bidder in the event any higher bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Stephens Millirons, P.C., Substitute Trustee 120 Seven Cedars Drive Huntsville, AL 35802 PH: (256) 382-5500 FX: (256) 536-9388 SMPC# 2019-19809/mgw Carthage Courier January 23, 2020, January 30, 2020, February 6, 2020 01-23-20(3t)

_______

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Superior Traffic Control, LLC PROJECT NO.: 99111-4181-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT905 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 3/6/2020. 01-23-20(2t)

__________

NOTICE 25 UTILITY DISTRICT CUSTOMERS Effective with the February readings the following rates will apply: 0-1500 gallons (minimum bill)………………….25.25 + tax Remainder……………………………$9.89 per thousand = tax 01-16-20(2t)

______

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ivy C. Agee, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ivy C. Agee, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 16th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of January, 2020. Signed Celia Agee Stein, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James L. Bass, Attorney 1-16-2t

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Ann Corbin Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Ann Corbin, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of January, 2020. Signed Myra Malone, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Sue N. Puckett – Jernigan, Attorney 1-23-2t

____________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ricky Eaton Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ricky Eaton, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of January, 2020. Signed P. Elaine Golden, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Kyle B. Heckman, Attorney 1-23-2t

_________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 19, 2020, at or about 1:00 PM, local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Justin Eilering, unmarried man, to Frank Alvstad, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. dated April 28, 2017, and recorded in Book 319, Page 598, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: That certain lot or parcel of land, situated and lying in the 12th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, in the village of Rome, described as follows: Beginning at a stake on the north side of Main Street, or Old Highway #70 the southwest corner of said lot; thence running easterly with Main Street, or Old Highway #70, 143 feet to the center of H.P. Higher`s shop lot; thence North 10 1/2 degrees East 208 feet to the low water mark of Cumberland River; thence down said river 143 feet; thence South 10 1/2 degrees East, 208 feet to the beginning corner. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 18 Dr James Fisher Circle, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 048 060.00 Current owner(s) of Record: Justin Eilering, unmarried man This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) attorney@padgettlawgroup.com PLG# 19-021215-1 1-16-3t

_____________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Larry Keeler Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Larry Keeler, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of November, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of January, 2020. Signed Ulanda Keeler, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-23-2t

________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Alice Kelly Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Alice Kelly, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of January, 2020. Signed Jacky O. Bellar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-23-2t

____________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thelma Massey Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Thelma Massey, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of January, 2020. Signed Randall Russell Massey, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-16-2t

_________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, James P. Spain, Jr. executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for Success Mortgage Partners, Inc., Lender and Celia Stewart Rouse, Trustee(s), which was dated February 27, 2019, and recorded on March 4, 2019 in Book 352, Page 708, Instrument Number 19000625 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 5, 2020, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Land in Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract No. 13 on the Plan of Round Lick Hills Subdivision, as shown on the Plat of record in Plat Book B, Page 150, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description. Being the same property conveyed to James P. Spain, Jr., a single man by deed from Isiah Banegas, of record in Book 352, Page 706-707, or Instrument No. 19000624, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 80-33.27-0 Address/Description: 27 ROUND LICK HILLS LN, Watertown, TN 37184. Current Owner(s): James P. Spain, Jr.. Other Interested Party(ies): Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 19-17747 FC01 1-9-3t

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Karen Lee Warner Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of January, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Karen Lee Warner, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of January, 2020. Signed Ronielle Rene Warner, Co-Personal Representative Ronald Wayne Warner, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 1-23-2t

_________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 5, 2020 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Terry K. Wood, to Randall Clemons, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Wilson Bank & Trust on May 20, 2011 at Book 235, Page 577, Instrument No. 11001140; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, its successors and assigns. The real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee,and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended. Street Address: 124 Lester Ave, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 053L A 017.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Terry K. Wood This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Terry K. Wood, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 19-119334 1-9-3t

________

I, Paul Wright, have this 2001 Kawasaki with this VIN # SKAVF8B1818515532 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-406-7274. 1-16-2tpd

_________