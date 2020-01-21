MCBRIEN ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN

Tennessee native and local attorney Shawn McBrien announces his candidacy today for Circuit Court Judge of the Fifteenth Judicial District, from which Judge John Wootten has retired.

“My over 33 years of experience in both civil and criminal litigation has prepared me to fairly review and apply the law to the types of cases that come before the Circuit Court. I’ve managed my own practice, tried numerous bench and jury trials, and have mediated cases for other attorneys,” McBrien said.

The Fifteenth Judicial District encompasses Jackson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson counties. McBrien was one of three names the Trial Court Vacancy Commission forwarded to Gov. Bill Lee on January 8 to recommend filling Wootten’s unexpired term until the August 6 General Election.

