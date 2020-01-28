HORD NOMINEE FOR AWARD

Last week, Smith County High senior John Ross Hord was nominated for The Tennessean’s I Am Sport award which recognizes mid-state area student athletes for their accomplishments off the field and their involvement in community service. Public voting on the seven nominees began on January 22 and runs through Monday, March 22 at 8:00 a.m.

To vote, visit sportsawards.usatoday.com and click on the “Learn More” tab under the “I Am Sport” award. Next, select Nashville in the “Contest near you” box. “It is a very good honor to be nominated for an award like this,” said Hord. “I do not think anyone has been nominated around here for an award like this one.”

