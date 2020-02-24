OBIT: Joella Gregory

Longtime Defeated Creek community native and homemaker, Mrs. Joella Shoulders Gregory of Carthage, died at 12:09 p.m. Friday afternoon, February 21, 2020, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since November 29, 2006.

Monday afternoon, February 24th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Burial followed in the Anderson Section at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Gregory was born Joella Anderson in the Defeated Creek community on October 3, 1925 and was one of four children, a daughter and three sons, of the late Clester Birt Anderson, who died October 31, 1988 at the age of 91, and Ora Dale Brooks Anderson, who died March 19, 1997 at the age of 96.

All three of her brothers preceded her in death. They were Billy Douglas Anderson, who died at birth, Gerald Lee Anderson, who died from an accidental drowning at the age of 29 on May 23, 1948, and Ralph Stanley Anderson, who died at the age of 92 on January 15, 2016.

Mrs. Gregory’s former husband and the father of her daughter, William Enslie “Wid” Shoulders, died at the age of 39 on May 6, 1964 as the result of a massive heart attack.

Mrs. Gregory was saved at the age of 13 in a summer revival and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Cornwells Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in the Defeated Creek community on October 2, 1938 by then pastor, the late Eld. A. J. Sloan.

Surviving is her only child, Teresa Shoulders Bane and husband, Howard, of Carthage; sister-in-law, Ruth Kemp Anderson of Carthage; four grandchildren, Michelle Bane Sells and husband, Brad, of Cookeville, Kelly Bane Donoho and husband, Jerome, of the Tanglewood community, Tanya Bane Bodsford and husband, Mark, of Cookeville, Travis Bane of the Maggart community; eleven great-grandchildren.

