OBIT: Tammy Overstreet

Mrs. Tammy Darlene Overstreet, age 59, of Gordonsville, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Mrs. Overstreet was born March 25, 1960 in Rockwood, a daughter of the late Vernon Green and Barbara Young Green. She married Ralph Overstreet, Sr, in 1978 and he preceded her in death on August 11, 2013, after 35 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by eight siblings. Mrs. Tammy retired from Gordonsville Elementary School after many years of service as a custodian. She attended the Church of Christ.

Mrs. Overstreet is survived by four children, Barbara Overstreet of Carthage, Ralph Overstreet, Jr, of Carthage, Melissa Bennett of Gordonsville, and Linda Overstreet of Gordonsville; six grandchildren, Lindsey, Tabitha, Ralph III, Billy, Austin, and Penelope; brother, James Green of Rockwood.

Funeral services for Mrs. Overstreet were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1PM with Mark Medley officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

