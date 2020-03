OBIT: Wilma Davenport

Mrs. Wilma Eugene Davenport, age 80, of Castalian Springs, passed away Sunday morning, March 22, 2020 at her home.

Preceded in death by: parents, Edgar & Fleta Willis; husband, George Davenport; brother, Francis Willis. Survived by: son, Harold (Melina) Davenport-Carthage; daughter, Kathy (Howard) Denson-Castalian Springs; 4 grandchildren, Drew (McKenzie Fox) Davenport, Evan (Kelly) Davenport, Blake (Brittany Shelton) Davenport & Austin Denson; 3 great grandchildren, Logan, Mason & Emma Davenport.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 AM Tuesday, March 24, 2020 conducted by Bro. Dwight Fuqua.

Interment was in Antioch Cemetery.

Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.