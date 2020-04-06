OBIT: Scott Ervin

Mr. Scott Ervin, age 41, of Alexandria was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center at 11:18 p.m. March 31, 2020, following years of declining health.

His pastor, Bro. Larry Butler, assisted by Sis. Carolyn Butler conducted graveside services on Friday afternoon, April 3rd, at 2 p.m. Burial followed in the Ervin family lot in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Larry Scott Ervin in Lebanon on November 24, 1978, he was one of two children of Larry Alton Ervin and Delores Bradley Ervin of Alexandria.

Mr. Ervin was educated at Watertown Elementary School and attended private high school at Love-One-Another in Lebanon.

An accomplished welder, he was employed for many years at Lockinvar in Lebanon.

An avid University of Tennessee football fan, he also loved to collect dragons and had a universal love for all sports.

Mr. Ervin was a faithful Christian, was saved at an early age and was baptized in Jesus name by Bro. Butler and had attended the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Lebanon and later the Church of Redemption in South Carthage.

Surviving, in addition to his parents is his sister, Valerie Pyles and husband, Christopher; nieces & nephews, Destiney Davis & husband, Gregory, Dade Sanford, Chevelle Lockwood and Genesis Pyles all of Alexandria.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE