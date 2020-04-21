OBIT: Charles Carr

Mr. Charles Carr, of Donelson, died at 10:35 p.m. Saturday evening, April 18, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Health and Rehabilitation Center in Antioch where he had made his home since March 8, 2019. Mr. Carr was 88.

Private graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, April 21st. Burial followed in the Gazebo Garden at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

He was one of three children born to the late William Andrew Carr and Della Harper Carr and was born Charles E. Carr on January 8, 1932 in Westmoreland in Sumner County.

Two siblings preceded him in death, a sister, Mary Carr Fykes and a brother W.A. Carr.

Mr. Carr was a graduate of East High School in Nashville.

His wife was Defeated Creek community native the former Shirley Kemp, who was the daughter of the late Ester and Ossie Dillehay Kemp.

Mr. Carr was retired from the trucking industry.

He attended the Pennington Bend United Methodist Church.

Mr. Carr proudly served our country with the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are five children, Connie Carter of Nashville, Cathy Matthews of Donelson, Jeff Carr and wife, Tammy, of Lebanon, Jennye Williams of Nashville and Cynthia Daniel and husband, Jack, of Gallatin; five grandchildren, Tara, Nikki, Hanna, Emily and Jackson.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE