OBIT: Lanna Binkley

Ms. Lanna Miller Binkley, age 65, a homemaker of the Brush Creek community, died at 10:34 p.m. Monday evening, April 27, 2020, at the Hartsville Health and Rehabilitation Center where she had resided since March 17, 2020.

Private graveside services for the family only were conducted at the Vickers Cemetery on Shepherdsville Road in Jackson County and burial was be beside her parents.

The youngest of eight children born to the late Elbert Edward “E. E. Miller, who died September 20, 1977 at the age of 67, and Georgia Bernice Robertson Miller, she was born Lanna Adene Miller in Cookeville on February 29, 1955.

Her father E.E. was the longtime owner of the Railway Express Agency in South Carthage which received packages from the train and delivered them to local businesses. After his retirement he sold the agency to the late Roy Carver who operated the business until it was closed and he opened the LaVilla Pizza in Carthage.

Three brothers preceded her in death, Terry Allen Miller, who died at the age of 52 on June 3, 2000, Johnny Denzile “J. D.” Miller, who died at the age of 58 on March 31, 2001, and Eld. Danny Edward Miller, who died at the age of 69 on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 2014.

Mrs. Miller was of the Pentecostal faith.

Surviving are her four sisters, Mona Miller Mitchell of Pensacola, Florida, Dona Miller Washer of Madison, Berna Van Norstran of Hartsville and Rena Ewing of Ashland City.

