OBIT: Bobbie Jean Blunkall

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Smith Blunkall, a longtime resident of Old Hickory, died at 11:50 a.m. Thursday morning, May 21, 2020, at the Mabry Health Care Center in Gainesboro where she had made her home since March 5th of this year. Mrs. Blunkall was 88.

Private graveside services were conducted Friday afternoon, May 22nd, at the Patrick Henry Smith Family Cemetery in the Smith Bend community of Jackson County. Bro. Jeff Burton officiated at the 1 p.m. services and burial followed beside her husband.

Born Margie Jean Smith on the family farm in the Smith Bend community, she was the only child of the late Bobby Archie Smith, who died March 8, 1988 at the age of 82, and Lillie Mai Hastings Smith, who died December 9, 1990 at the age of 80.

Mrs. Blunkall was preceded in death by her husband, Nashville native Thomas Eudaly “Tommy” Blunkall, who preceded her in death on July 6, 2011 at the age of 80, following over thirty two years of marriage. The Blunkalls were united in marriage on January 13, 1979.

Mrs. Blunkall was a 1949 graduate of the Jackson County Central High School.

In 1990 she retired from the State of Tennessee, following a twenty five year career as a counselor at the Clover Bottom Developmental Center in Donelson.

Mrs. Blunkall was a member of the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in the Smith Bend community.

She is survived by her son, Tom Neil Forkum and wife, Ellen, of the Smith Bend community.

The Blunkall family has requested memorials to the Patrick Henry Smith Family Cemetery Mowing Fund.

