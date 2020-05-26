OBIT: Leslie Shearl

Ms. Leslie Shearl, age 60, of Carthage, died at 9:44 a.m. Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville where she was admitted May 11th, following a battle with cancer.

Ms. Shearl was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Born Leslie Jean Cantor in Nashville on January 9, 1960 she was one of three children and the daughter of Difficult community native the late William Jasper Cantor, who died at the age of 78 on September 21, 2001, and the late Annibelle June Caylor Cantor, who died at the age of 86 on April 1, 2008 and was a native of the Dora community in the Ringgold Township of Jefferson County, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Shearl was a 1978 graduate of Gordonsville High School.

Following graduation, she began employment at the William L. Bonnell Corporation in Gordonsville and her career there spanned 42 years. She was employed in maintenance and the stockroom.

Surviving, is her daughter, Jessica Shearl, of Carthage; sister, Joanne Cantor Green and husband, Denny, of Camden, Tennessee and Jerry Cantor and wife, Jenny, of Nashville.

