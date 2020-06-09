OBIT: Joyce Hiett

Mrs. Joyce Hiett, a homemaker and Human Resources specialist, died at 7:22 p.m. Monday evening, June 1st, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, after suffering an apparent brain hemorrhage at her Hackett Lane home in Carthage on Sunday afternoon, May 31st. Mrs. Hiett was 63.

Family and a large gathering of friends came together for a Celebration of her Life remembrance service which was held on Saturday afternoon, June 6th, at 1 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Eld. Gerald Ragland and Mrs. Hiett’s pastor, Eld. Scott Rigsby, officiating. Burial followed in the Hiett family lot at the Sanderson Cemetery in Pleasant Shade.

The only child of Defeated Creek community native, the late Odell Kirby Kittrell, who died at the age of 64 on August 16, 1976, and Difficult community native, the late Lexie Oleane Donoho Kittrell, who died at the age of 79 on April 30, 1992, she was born Joyce Dale Kittrell in Chicago in Cook County, Illinois on February 20, 1957.

Mrs. Hiett was a 1974 graduate of Smith County High School and attended the Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville.

Mrs. Hiett was united in marriage on August 2, 1975 at the former Sanderson Presbyterian Church in the Pleasant Shade community to Pleasant Shade community native, Joe Nixon Hiett, who has served as Carthage Fire Chief since September of 2004. The ceremony was performed by Eld. Hayden Swann.

A specialist in Human Resources, Mrs. Hiett was employed with Carthage General Hospital for 21 years and later with Randstad Staffing for 14 years.

Mrs. Hiett was saved at the age of 17 on October 13, 1974 at the former Sanderson Presbyterian Church and at the time of her death her membership was at the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was baptized on July 13, 2003.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Joe, of almost forty five years, is their son, Wilson County Paramedic John Wesley Hiett, of Carthage, and grandchildren; Joe’s parents, Robey and Joyce Nixon Hiett, of the Pleasant Shade community; Joe’s brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Melanie West Hiett, also of the Pleasant Shade community and their children, Jason Hiett and wife, Britany, of Murfreesboro, Greg Hiett and wife, Cheryl, of the Pleasant Shade community; lifelong friend, Connie Carter; special friends, Jennifer Buwalda and Lillian Haislip.

The Hiett family has requested memorials to the Grandchildren’s Scholarship Fund.

