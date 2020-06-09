OBIT: Robbie Overstreet

Mrs. Robbie Overstreet, age 84, a homemaker of the Conditt Hollow in the Elmwood community, died at 11:18 a.m. Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where she was admitted May 20th.

Following visitation at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, graveside services and interment were conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, June 3rd, by Bro. Wallace Caldwell from the Overstreet Family Cemetery in the Conditt Hollow near the family home.

Mrs. Overstreet was one of nine children of the late John Cager Whittemore, who died November 18, 1964 at the age of 50, and Gertrude Ease Turner Whittemore, who died at the age of 89 on November 24, 2006, and was born Robbie Jean Whittemore in the Defeated Creek community on September 12, 1935.

A sister, Anita Mai Whittemore Sircy, preceded her in death on January 27, 2017 at the age of 75, and a brother, William Edward Whittemore, preceded her in death on August 2, 2018 at the age of 81.

On September 12, 1953 she was united in marriage in the Elmwood community to Conditt Hollow community native George William Overstreet.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of over sixty six years, are their two children, June Overstreet Moore of the Hickman community and Randall Overstreet of the Elmwood community; five sisters, Bobbie Whittemore York, Juanita Whittemore Sircy, both of the Monoville community, Ann Whittemore Sanders and husband, Bobby, of South Carthage, Brenda Whittemore West of Nashville and Glenda Whittemore Richardson of Baxter; brother, Gary Whittemore and wife, Danice, of the New Middleton community; two grandchildren, Candice Murphy and companion Kirk Watts, Dustin Perry and companion Epiphany Raush; seven great-grandchildren.

